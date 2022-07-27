Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ULCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Frontier Group stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

