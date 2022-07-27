FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 60,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,489,357 shares in the company, valued at $78,152,321.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in FTC Solar by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 418,218 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FTC Solar by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

