FUNToken (FUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.97 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $87.70 million and $7.97 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,426.65 or 0.99991994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003764 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00127873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.