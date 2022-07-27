Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 11.4%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) was down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47). Approximately 58,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 21,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.53).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.24. The stock has a market cap of £10.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile



Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

See Also

