FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of FSM opened at $2.53 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $738.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

