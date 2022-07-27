FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Decreased by Analyst

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

ARDX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 602,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 450,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 994,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 422,522 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,997 shares of company stock worth $149,681. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

