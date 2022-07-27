FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Lowered by Analyst

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.
Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Banc of California Price Performance
BANC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Banc of California Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Banc of California
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banc of California (BANC)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.