FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Lowered by Analyst

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

BANC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

