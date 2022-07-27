FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$174.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.92.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

