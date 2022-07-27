FY2022 EPS Estimates for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Reduced by DA Davidson

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $455.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

