FY2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $17.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.40. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.88 EPS.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.31. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.
Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare
In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
