FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.33. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

