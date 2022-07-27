FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $661,661.66 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $661,661.66 and approximately $361.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00236923 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,554,396 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
