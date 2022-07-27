G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

