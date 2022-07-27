Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Up 3.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.48. 24,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 46,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

