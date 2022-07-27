Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

TSE GH opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.28. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$6.63 and a twelve month high of C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.69 million and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gamehost will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

