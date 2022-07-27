Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,656 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Garrett Motion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 294,508.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Garrett Motion by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 634,073 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

