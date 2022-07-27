GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
