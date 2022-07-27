GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

