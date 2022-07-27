Gems Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,589.00 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Gems has a market cap of $119,411.47 and $11,589.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,793.92 or 1.00009705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00128203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

