genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.23). 147,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,692,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.24.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

