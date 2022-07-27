Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS GNMSF traded up $20.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.00. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $260.25 and a 1-year high of $500.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.38. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

