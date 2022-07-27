German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.29%.
German American Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.