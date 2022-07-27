German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

About German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

