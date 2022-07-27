German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target Raised to $39.50 at Piper Sandler

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $39.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 4,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,225. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.