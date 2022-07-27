GET Protocol (GET) One Day Volume Tops $65,581.00

GET Protocol (GET) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $65,581.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00007364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,866.84 or 1.00007325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

