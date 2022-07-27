Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 18,125 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3,180.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,314,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 184,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

