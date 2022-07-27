Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,381 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $479.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.09 and a 200-day moving average of $526.64. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.