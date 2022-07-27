Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 172 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

