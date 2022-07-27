Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

