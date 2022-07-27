Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

