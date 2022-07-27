Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

MXI opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

