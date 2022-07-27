Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.94 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07.

