Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

