Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,607,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

