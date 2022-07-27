Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

