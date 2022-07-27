Global Industrial (GIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $288.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 56.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIC stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.65. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

