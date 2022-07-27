Global Industrial (GIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $288.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 56.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Industrial Stock Performance
GIC stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.65. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.
Global Industrial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Global Industrial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.
