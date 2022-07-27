Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,087,160 shares trading hands.

Global Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

