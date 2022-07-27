Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $754,645.70 and approximately $976.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.58 or 0.99955007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

