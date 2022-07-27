Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 1,217.9% in July

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 1,217.9% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HERO stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,670. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

