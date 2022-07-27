Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.30. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 13,491 shares changing hands.
Globalstar Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.04.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
