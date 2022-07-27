GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.