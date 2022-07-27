Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,918 shares.The stock last traded at $22.65 and had previously closed at $22.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 180.59%. The company had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 335,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

