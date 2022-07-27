Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 7724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 499,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,885,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,145.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,038,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,801.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

