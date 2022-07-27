Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.36. 131,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 220,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

