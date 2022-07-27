Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 258,325 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $29.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $547.59 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 789,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 298,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

