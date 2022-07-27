Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE GRP.U opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GRP.U. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

