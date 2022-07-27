Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $287,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

