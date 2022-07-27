Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Treasurer Sells $262,878.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $262,878.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,473.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,301,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

