Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 13,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 42,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

