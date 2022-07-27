Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.05. 21,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,590. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

