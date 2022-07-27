Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 38,259 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. 18,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

