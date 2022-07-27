Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $808.63. 356,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,975,792. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $712.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $850.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

